bookology: I am on a quest! For the PERFECT Pride and Prejudice…

I am on a quest! For the PERFECT Pride and Prejudice cast! I’ll be reviewing the characters from one of my favourite books, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, and selecting the actor who played the character the best!

Colin Firth

You know him as Darcy, in fact everyone does. In the mid to late 1990s, every woman was head over heels in love with Firth as Darcy in one form or another. The 1995 adaption of Pride and Prejudice started a nationwide trend for period dramas and excessive side burns. It even inspired a cult classic in it’s own right, “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, and in the film adaption, Mark Darcy was played by none other that Firth himself.

Lets analyse Firth’s Darcy to see what makes him so iconic,

PROS

Wet shirt

Very funny and vulnerable when he wants to be

So angry

CONS

Has a bit of a dad vibe

Tainted forever by Mamma Mia

So angry

Matthew Macfadyen

He played Darcy in the beautifully shot 2005 adaption with Keira Knightley, and then went on to star in the BBC drama “Spooks”, but other than that, he hasn’t hit Hollywood hard since. His Darcy was vulnerable and was so obviously in love with Elizabeth that it makes me melt every time I watch it. I have lots of love for Macfadyen, reasons being this scene

which is beautifully filmed and the chemistry is amazing. Oh and this moment

PROS

That bit where he says “love” three times and it’s the cutest thing in the world

When he roleplays Jane to help Bingley at the end

SEXUAL TENSION

CONS

Not as pretty

Not as angry

No curly hair

Daniel Vincent Gordh

He’s the originally faceless Darcy from Hank Green and Bernie Su’s webseries of Pride and Prejudice. His reveal on the show was one of the tensest moments of my life. This series sent me back onto my Pride and Prejudice obsession, because it was so painfully accurate and so painfully funny. Ashley Clements deserves a shout out for her version of Darcy

PROS

Very cute

Never angry

So much tension and chemistry with Lizzie

CONS

Sometimes a little bit wooden

Not really my idea of Darcy

The bow ties

Sam Riley

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. That is correct, regency deliciousness, and rotting corpses. It’s perfect. The film is relatively new, and is based off the 2009 book of the same name. Sam Riley plays a zombie hunter, weapons master version of the Darcy we all know and love, taking his frustrations and general anger out on the undead. This film has many qualities, but one of its best is the truthfulness to the original whilst still being completely fresh. Take the first proposal scene for instance

PROS

THAT PROPOSAL SCENE

Right level of constant annoyance

Totally in awe of Elizabeth

CONS

The voice doesn’t match his face?

Darcy’s emo phase

Leather jacket?

And the winner is…

Always Firth. He’s synonymous with the role, as soon as the name Fitzwilliam Darcy comes into my head, out he emerges in blazant glory and his wet white shirt. I love Macfayden because I love the 2005 adaption, but Colin Firth has played Darcy twice, and no body can top that.