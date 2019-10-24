bookology: I am on a quest! For the PERFECT Pride and Prejudice…
I am on a quest! For the PERFECT Pride and Prejudice cast! I’ll be reviewing the characters from one of my favourite books, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, and selecting the actor who played the character the best!
Colin Firth
You know him as Darcy, in fact everyone does. In the mid to late 1990s, every woman was head over heels in love with Firth as Darcy in one form or another. The 1995 adaption of Pride and Prejudice started a nationwide trend for period dramas and excessive side burns. It even inspired a cult classic in it’s own right, “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, and in the film adaption, Mark Darcy was played by none other that Firth himself.
Lets analyse Firth’s Darcy to see what makes him so iconic,
PROS
- Wet shirt
- Very funny and vulnerable when he wants to be
- So angry
CONS
- Has a bit of a dad vibe
- Tainted forever by Mamma Mia
- So angry
Matthew Macfadyen
He played Darcy in the beautifully shot 2005 adaption with Keira Knightley, and then went on to star in the BBC drama “Spooks”, but other than that, he hasn’t hit Hollywood hard since. His Darcy was vulnerable and was so obviously in love with Elizabeth that it makes me melt every time I watch it. I have lots of love for Macfadyen, reasons being this scene
which is beautifully filmed and the chemistry is amazing. Oh and this moment
PROS
- That bit where he says “love” three times and it’s the cutest thing in the world
- When he roleplays Jane to help Bingley at the end
- SEXUAL TENSION
CONS
- Not as pretty
- Not as angry
- No curly hair
Daniel Vincent Gordh
He’s the originally faceless Darcy from Hank Green and Bernie Su’s webseries of Pride and Prejudice. His reveal on the show was one of the tensest moments of my life. This series sent me back onto my Pride and Prejudice obsession, because it was so painfully accurate and so painfully funny. Ashley Clements deserves a shout out for her version of Darcy
PROS
- Very cute
- Never angry
- So much tension and chemistry with Lizzie
CONS
- Sometimes a little bit wooden
- Not really my idea of Darcy
- The bow ties
Sam Riley
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. That is correct, regency deliciousness, and rotting corpses. It’s perfect. The film is relatively new, and is based off the 2009 book of the same name. Sam Riley plays a zombie hunter, weapons master version of the Darcy we all know and love, taking his frustrations and general anger out on the undead. This film has many qualities, but one of its best is the truthfulness to the original whilst still being completely fresh. Take the first proposal scene for instance
PROS
- THAT PROPOSAL SCENE
- Right level of constant annoyance
- Totally in awe of Elizabeth
CONS
- The voice doesn’t match his face?
- Darcy’s emo phase
- Leather jacket?
And the winner is…
Always Firth. He’s synonymous with the role, as soon as the name Fitzwilliam Darcy comes into my head, out he emerges in blazant glory and his wet white shirt. I love Macfayden because I love the 2005 adaption, but Colin Firth has played Darcy twice, and no body can top that.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188567502193.