So which Pride and Prejudice should you watch?

(Disclaimer: They’re all wonderful in their own way.)

BBC Mini Series from 1995:

Pros:

  • The most realistic of the options at hand
  • Gives you nearly six hours to give the story the time it deserves
  • Has the time to give you all of the characters without feeling rushed
  • The characters are adorable (or annoying depending on needs Mr. Collins), but they aren’t godlike. It’s great to see real people on screen
  • You actually get to see Lydia and Mr. Wickham hiding from their family which I don’t see in any other adaptation?
  • More time is dedicated to Mr. Darcy’s point of view
  • Mrs. Bennet is perfect
  • Collin Firth (according to fandom)

Cons:

  • I personally have an issue with some the music even though its still admittedly good
  • It does take about six hours to get through, though you can take a break between each episode
  • If you’re looking for fluff, this is the least fluffy version of the lot
  • Probably has the most muted colors of the three, but it’s also from 1995 so…

Pride and Prejudice 2005 (with Keira Knightley)

Pros:

  • Talk about a bi dream world
  • This is definitely the fluffy one
  • Probably the easiest one to sit down and watch all at once as it is a movie
  • Elizabeth walking across a field to meet Darcy where he proposes is such a dream sequence
  • It flows rather nicely as a story and certainly does the story justice for the time its given
  • Keira Knightley is a wonderful actress in my opinion

Cons

  • The music is rather repetitive, you could replace the soundtrack with one song and be close to the current one
  • Probably goes the least in depth of the three
  • Kitty and Mary don’t get as much focus as they deserve
  • You don’t get quite the sense that a bunch of time is passing
  • Feels much less real than the other two

Lizzie Bennet Diaries (Youtube)

Pros:

  • Definitely the easiest to watch if you only have a  few minutes here and there

  • This is a thoroughly modern version, so keep that in mine

  • Stays loyal to the story while making it modern. There’s no question that this is Pride and Prejudice

  • Charlotte is fucking adorable

  • Lydia has an amazing character arc that fits in a more modern sense and is PERFECT

  • Georgiana is the cutest thing I have ever seen

  • Lizzie encompasses the young adult in this day and age

  • I think they all have Twitters which is really neat?

  • Fitzwilliam is a joy

Cons:

  • There are several characters you never get to meet like her mother and father, only second hand

  • It is very Lizzie centric (which I like), and that’s obvious, but it means that you get more of her than you will than in any other adaptation and less of everyone else

  • Kitty does not exist

  • Mary does exist, but as a cousin rather than a sister (because most people don’t have 5 kids in this day and age)

I honestly can’t speak highly enough of any of these, especially the Lizzie Bennet Diaries which is just such a unique take on the series.

