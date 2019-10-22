So which Pride and Prejudice should you watch?
(Disclaimer: They’re all wonderful in their own way.)
BBC Mini Series from 1995:
Pros:
- The most realistic of the options at hand
- Gives you nearly six hours to give the story the time it deserves
- Has the time to give you all of the characters without feeling rushed
- The characters are adorable (or annoying depending on needs
Mr. Collins), but they aren’t godlike. It’s great to see real people on screen
- You actually get to see Lydia and Mr. Wickham hiding from their family which I don’t see in any other adaptation?
- More time is dedicated to Mr. Darcy’s point of view
- Mrs. Bennet is perfect
- Collin Firth (according to fandom)
Cons:
- I personally have an issue with some the music even though its still admittedly good
- It does take about six hours to get through, though you can take a break between each episode
- If you’re looking for fluff, this is the least fluffy version of the lot
- Probably has the most muted colors of the three, but it’s also from 1995 so…
Pride and Prejudice 2005 (with Keira Knightley)
Pros:
- Talk about a bi dream world
- This is definitely the fluffy one
- Probably the easiest one to sit down and watch all at once as it is a movie
- Elizabeth walking across a field to meet Darcy where he proposes is such a dream sequence
- It flows rather nicely as a story and certainly does the story justice for the time its given
- Keira Knightley is a wonderful actress in my opinion
Cons
- The music is rather repetitive, you could replace the soundtrack with one song and be close to the current one
- Probably goes the least in depth of the three
- Kitty and Mary don’t get as much focus as they deserve
- You don’t get quite the sense that a bunch of time is passing
- Feels much less real than the other two
Lizzie Bennet Diaries (Youtube)
Pros:
- Definitely the easiest to watch if you only have a few minutes here and there
-
This is a thoroughly modern version, so keep that in mine
-
Stays loyal to the story while making it modern. There’s no question that this is Pride and Prejudice
-
Charlotte is fucking adorable
-
Lydia has an amazing character arc that fits in a more modern sense and is PERFECT
-
Georgiana is the cutest thing I have ever seen
-
Lizzie encompasses the young adult in this day and age
-
I think they all have Twitters which is really neat?
-
Fitzwilliam is a joy
Cons:
- There are several characters you never get to meet like her mother and father, only second hand
-
It is very Lizzie centric (which I like), and that’s obvious, but it means that you get more of her than you will than in any other adaptation and less of everyone else
-
Kitty does not exist
-
Mary does exist, but as a cousin rather than a sister (because most people don’t have 5 kids in this day and age)
I honestly can’t speak highly enough of any of these, especially the Lizzie Bennet Diaries which is just such a unique take on the series.
Tags: lbd, checks out, i have more opinions on all of these, but these opinions are legit.