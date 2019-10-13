filmstruck: Local Hero, 1983 (dir. Bill Forsyth)Cinematography:…
Local Hero, 1983 (dir. Bill Forsyth)
Cinematography: Chris Menges
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188326876832.
Local Hero, 1983 (dir. Bill Forsyth)
Cinematography: Chris Menges
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188326876832.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at 12:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.