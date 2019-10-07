« boy-warbler:Cape May warbler from yesterday at Rosetta McClain Gardens.

boy-warbler:Sanderlings from today at Ashbridge’s Bay Park. My fave shorebirds 😍.

boy-warbler:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188197648526.

Tags: birds, sand.

