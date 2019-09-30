« ksjanes: “Try not to resist the changes that come your way….
mostlythemarsh: Shadow »

wanderthewood: Partial Moon Eclipse during the moonrise at…

wanderthewood:

Partial Moon Eclipse during the moonrise at Durdle Door – Dorset, England by LongLensPhotography.co.uk

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188044755540.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at 7:05 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.