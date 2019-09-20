“As a performer, a lot of times you [get to] say your true feelings through some other character, so you don’t have to admit them or take responsibility for them, and you can kind of be freer in that way than you can in life. For Stevie, she’s so closed off all the time and doesn’t want to express anything real, and I wanted to hopefully let her have a real authentic moment through that song.”

—Emily Hampshire, from @christinelinnell’s article about the S5 finale in The Advocate

