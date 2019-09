jaynaneeya:

Happy Birthday to this delightful, talented, hardworking, but infuriatingly underappreciated human! Let us all, at least for this one day, acknowledge that she was, in fact, in Poe Party. Also she was quite possibly the best part of Gilded Lily, and she’s one of the nicest people on the planet. She deserves more love!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187722736746.