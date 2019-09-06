gilmoregeller:

You wanna talk trust? Stevie and mom weren’t running around the world for a decade and a half with random men, leaving me at home to wonder if they were okay. Well, I’m sorry for having fun, David, with a selection of very confident international men, but I was always okay. Were you? Because I was the one at the consulate sending you temporary passports and colored contact lenses whenever you needed them. I was the one, at home, not having fun because I was constantly worried which East Asian palace Alexis was being held in this week. Not mom and dad. Me.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187543932786.

