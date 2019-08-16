Day 15: Have you watched ATTV?

jaynaneeya:

When I first saw this on the list, I thought, What kind of question is that? Of course everyone’s seen A Tell Tale Vlog! But then I re-watched it again and actually paid attention to the view counts, and was stunned to note that most of the episodes have significantly fewer views than the Shipwrecked channel has subscribers. And I feel like a lot of those views are re-watches (I’ve probably watched the whole thing at least 20 times myself), which basically means that hardly anyone has seen it, and I’m just delusional. So if you’re one of the vast majority of people who hasn’t watched ATTV, allow me to encourage you to click here.

This was the first Shipwrecked project, the thing that started it all, the spark that ultimately ignited Poe Party. It’s the first time we get to see Sean Persaud as the perfect brooding writer of POE-ms and Sinéad Persaud as the perfect sassy lady ghost, ghost lady. Seriously, the acting is beyond incredible. I believe most of it was improvised, but don’t quote me on that. Regardless, it features some great lines, including this absolute zinger:

I didn’t realize quite how underappreciated this series is, but please do yourself a favor and watch it, especially if you’re a Shipwrecked fan who somehow missed it. The Persauds are utterly incredible, as always. It’s mostly the two of them vlogging in character, but the series also includes some other stuff. Poe and Lenore each do a “Draw My Life” (remember when those were super popular? That’s how long ago this came out. Why do these videos still have so few views?) which are HILARIOUS. And there’s one episode in which Annabel Lee is introduced that is adorable. And it also includes the sketch of Poe buying girl scout cookies that really truly started this whole thing (I think they were going to just film that and then ended up randomly filming the vlogs that same day because they could, so why not?).

tl;dr ATTV is a fun, clever series that deserves more love and appreciation and views.