« Photo
guillermodltoro:What We Do in the Shadows (2014) »

chandelyer:Poem Bangkok fall/winter 2019 “Eternity In An Hour”

chandelyer:

Poem Bangkok fall/winter 2019
“Eternity In An Hour”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186989614766.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at 2:12 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.