shipwreckedcomedy:Announcing the Summer of Shipwrecked August…

Announcing the Summer of Shipwrecked August challenge! This month we have a prompt every day and we want to see your answers. Participate on whatever social media you choose, just use #summerofshipwrecked so we can see what you say! Today we wanna know: how did you find us? Looking forward to doing this challenge with you!

I answered first over on the hellsite, which is a sad commentary on where I’m spending most of my social-media time these days.

But it’s way more on-brand to answer here. I learned about Shipwrecked from @clavisa, of course, when she lit the raven signal on October 24, 2013.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186710044201.

