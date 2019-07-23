« How does Pomplamoose take two things I don’t much care for and…

celinedesrumaux: .Age of Sail. 2018 First concept and lightkey…

celinedesrumaux:

.Age of Sail. 2018

First concept and lightkey for the prologue of the show. Young Avery in the golden age of sailing…

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186493456901.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.