« sumbluespruce: I have always had a liken for lichen 😊 Phrom the…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

image

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186246462605.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, my photos, oak tree, refugio road.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.