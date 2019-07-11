I’ve spent a fair amount of time paying attention to Baccharis pilularis galls, and don’t recall ever seeing any that looked like this.

Hey @crudlynaturephotos, do you have any idea what made the galls? If not, would you be cool with posting the photos (or letting me post the photos) to bugguide.net? I bet Charley Eiseman would have a good idea what made them.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186221816896.

Tags: insects, coyote brush, galls, that are not actually visible in the photo.