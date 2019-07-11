« 90377: A foggy day at the local forest by 90377Instagram |…
I’ve spent a fair amount of time paying attention to Baccharis…

I’ve spent a fair amount of time paying attention to Baccharis pilularis galls, and don’t recall ever seeing any that looked like this.

Hey @crudlynaturephotos, do you have any idea what made the galls? If not, would you be cool with posting the photos (or letting me post the photos) to bugguide.net? I bet Charley Eiseman would have a good idea what made them.

