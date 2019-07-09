uncanny-archive: “Vanity and pride are different things, though…

« nirvanasoul785: by Christian Ruckerbauer

“Vanity and pride are different things, though the words are often used synonymously. A person may be proud without being vain. Pride relates more to our opinion of ourselves, vanity to what we would have others think of us.”

“There are few people whom I really love, and still fewer of whom I think well. The more I see of the world, the more am I dissatisfied with it; and every day confirms my belief of the inconsistency of all human characters, and of the little dependence that can be placed on the appearance of merit or sense.”

Pride & Prejudice (2005), dir. Joe Wright

