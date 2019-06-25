sci-universe:

The Moon is normally seen in subtle shades of grey or yellow, but small and measurable color differences have been greatly exaggerated to make this colorful moonscape by László Francsics.

The different colors are recognized to correspond to real differences in the chemical makeup of the lunar surface. Blue hues reveal titanium rich areas while orange and purple colors show regions relatively poor in titanium and iron.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185846052085.