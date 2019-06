vivienvalentino:

“We came up with the last robot on Earth, this robot that just keeps doing the same thing, that got left on for whatever reason, and it’s just doing the same job. And I just thought that was the saddest character I had ever heard of.” — Andrew Stanton WALL·E



2008 | dir. Andrew Stanton

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185484741900.