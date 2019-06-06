malinconie: Claude Monet, Poppy Field in Argenteuil,…
Claude Monet, Poppy Field in Argenteuil, 1873
and Poppy Field in a Hollow near Giverny, 1885
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185418609308.
Tags: all the monet.
