« debunkshy:Eastern Screech-OwlStones, WI12 March 2019
slangincards:Do y’all identify with the meaning of your name? »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185188764518.

Tags: franklin trail, santa barbara channel, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, May 27th, 2019 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.