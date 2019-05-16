« booasaur: What We Do in the Shadows – 1×07 Bonus:
“We plot and we plan / Burning oil like the world won’t end” »

sephbeams: from so far so good: final poems 2014-2018 by ursula k. le guin

sephbeams:

from so far so good: final poems 2014-2018 by ursula k. le guin

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184936212996.

Tags: who, was watching a call the midwife ep tonight, in which sister monica joan, by the way, i stan, evoked lot’s wife, in a non seqiturish way, that evoked laughs but also appreciation, from both my partner in crime and me, so this poem now was very apt, and much appreciated, i think sister monica joan, would have liked le guin, and would have quoted her frequently, and lovingly, if sometimes confusingly.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 10:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.