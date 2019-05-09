« House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus)Carpinteria Salt Marsh…
Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas)Carpinteria Salt Marsh… »

anonsally replied to your photo “House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus) Carpinteria Salt Marsh…

anonsally
replied to your photo “House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus) Carpinteria Salt Marsh Reserve,…”

oooh. That’s a very powerful-looking house finch.

I got excited taking his picture because I was anticipating how you would appreciate the backdrop. The black mustard bloom was kind of out of control at the marsh yesterday.

There… may be a few more of those coming.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184765989771.

Tags: closer..., anonsally, yellow, hofi for sapi.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 12:22 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.