kahuna-burger: “Fan fiction is a way of the culture repairing the damage done in a system where contemporary myths are owned by corporations instead of by the folk.” — Henry Jenkins (Director of media studies at MIT) LOVE THIS. (via flootzavut) me: *flips desk* I need this mounted on a plaque.

