« michaelnordeman:Eurasian treecreeper/trädkrypare.
Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus)San Miguelito Road, 2019-04-27 »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184492599954.

Tags: romero canyon, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 5:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.