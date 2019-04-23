windandwater: The road wound away before them like a piece of…
The road wound away before them like a piece of string.
–J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring, Book 1 Chapter 3
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184390249632.
The road wound away before them like a piece of string.
–J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring, Book 1 Chapter 3
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184390249632.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at 7:03 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.