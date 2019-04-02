« Photo

shipwreckedcomedy: Shipwrecked does Winchester and Wine!

shipwreckedcomedy:

  Shipwrecked does Winchester and Wine!

To celebrate MK’s birthday, we finally did a trip we’ve been wanting to do for a long time: Winchester and Wine! We drove up to Napa for some wine tasting, and on the way stopped by the Winchester House in San Jose to fulfill a lifelong dream for Sinéad. All of California was so green and beautiful due to the unusual amount of rain we’ve been getting lately. It was a great trip and we wish we could have stayed longer! Guess we’ll have to plan another excursion up north again soon.

