iamjapanese: Ferdinand Staeger（German, 1885-1976）here, here and…



Crucifixion, Etching, ca. 1930’s, 13 x 9-1/2



Tree Horse Voyage Path 1913 6.5 x 9.25 in



Young Adalbert Stifter, etching, paper, 200 × 150 mm



Abduction of the Hippolyte (from the cycle Dream of the Midsummer Night), after 1924, etching, paper, 297 × 194 mm



Beethoven, 1922, etching, paper, 373 × 262 mm



Song Night Guardian (from the Nursery Songs Master), 1921, etching, paper, 328 × 225 mm



Chantospev (from the Nuremberg Song Master), 1921, etching, paper, 335 × 224 mm



A fairy tale about the king, etching, paper, 279 × 208 mm



Farewell (Abschied), etching, paper, 258 × 312 mm

Ferdinand Staeger（German, 1885-1976）

