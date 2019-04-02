« Northern Mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos)Santa Monica Creek,…
Gaping is a behavior used by many icterids (orioles and… »

iamjapanese: Ferdinand Staeger（German, 1885-1976）here, here and…


Crucifixion, Etching, ca. 1930’s, 13 x 9-1/2


Tree Horse Voyage Path 1913 6.5 x 9.25 in


Young Adalbert Stifter, etching, paper, 200 × 150 mm


Abduction of the Hippolyte (from the cycle Dream of the Midsummer Night), after 1924, etching, paper, 297 × 194 mm


Beethoven, 1922, etching, paper, 373 × 262 mm


Song Night Guardian (from the Nursery Songs Master), 1921, etching, paper, 328 × 225 mm


Chantospev (from the Nuremberg Song Master), 1921, etching, paper, 335 × 224 mm


A fairy tale about the king, etching, paper, 279 × 208 mm


Farewell (Abschied), etching, paper, 258 × 312 mm

iamjapanese:

Ferdinand Staeger（German, 1885-1976）

here, here and here

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183902794225.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.