Gaping is a behavior used by many icterids (orioles and blackbirds) in which they use their beaks to pry things open in search of food. A few days ago I photographed this male Bullock’s Oriole (Icterus bullockii) prying open a clump of sycamore leaves.

Tags: birds, buor, my photos, bullock's oriole, gaping.