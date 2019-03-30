anthropocenesketchbook:

A sketchbook page from my visit to Stebbins Cold Canyon last week. I got engrossed in lichens, enjoying the bare winter landscape. #stebbinscoldcanyon #ucnaturalreserve #californiaquail #callipeplacalifornica #goldspecklichen #candelariella #rockshieldlichen #xanthoparmelia #parasiticbuttonlichen #buelliabadia #disklichen #lecidella #firedotlichen #caloplaca #lichenology #sciart

https://www.instagram.com/p/Btl-lxyAPcp/?utm_source=ig_tumblr_share&igshid=1e5o04bv0i7e4

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183824536683.