anthropocenesketchbook:A sketchbook page from my visit to…

A sketchbook page from my visit to Stebbins Cold Canyon last week. I got engrossed in lichens, enjoying the bare winter landscape. #stebbinscoldcanyon #ucnaturalreserve #californiaquail #callipeplacalifornica #goldspecklichen #candelariella #rockshieldlichen #xanthoparmelia #parasiticbuttonlichen #buelliabadia #disklichen #lecidella #firedotlichen #caloplaca #lichenology #sciart
