tracyalexander: forgottentrenchcoats: fluffbuttcas: sam-winche…

forgottentrenchcoats: fluffbuttcas: sam-winchester-cries-during-sex: brokenwingsandblackeyedthings: starlordloki: darning-socks: morning routine.png why is there an american flag just chillin on the wall there is that normal Yes they are in every classroom in America Is that sarcasm no. do…do other countries not put their flags in all their classrooms?? Why would we put up a flag in a classroom? Are people afraid the children would forget which country they are in?

How else could we require each child to stand at attention every morning, place their hand over their heart, and recite in unison that they will always be loyal to the flag and to the country it represents, a country that can never be broken up into smaller parts, where every person enjoys complete freedom and no injustice ever happens?

