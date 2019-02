thebibliosphere:

sepulchritude: skippyreturns: sepulchritude: does anyone have that video where lizzie is roasting the life out of mr darcy and turn down for what is playing in the background? here you go I’m crying I didn’t know that was the name of it 😂😂😂 Assume I’m dead if I ever stop reblogging this.

