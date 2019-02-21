hazeldomain:

Its always weird, feeling a hyperfixation take root.

Like I’ll be watching some movie and all of a sudden, some miswired synapse fires off and a bunch of neurons in the cerebellum go “MINE.”

And I’m like “no, guys, this is mediocre at best,” but it’s too late. They’ve adopted these characters and this universe and there’s no turning back.

I’m going to be thinking about it every hour, of every day, for somewhere between two weeks and five years.

In the span of eight seconds, I’ve gone from “not really paying attention” to “this is going to be part of my identity” and that’s definitely a weird shift to experience.