echojar

replied to your post “Hey so I’ve been thinking about joining eBird, but I haven’t decided…”

OH MAN there’s a yard feature!?!?! BACKYARD BIRDING FTW!

Yeah, there’s a concept of a “patch” that can include one or more locations, and then you can group the reporting output at the patch level. I haven’t used that much, but I’m sure for a certain type of birdwatching it would be awesome.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182963012241.

Tags: echojar.