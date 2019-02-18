art-and-things-of-beauty: Anders Andersen-Lundby (1840-1923) -…
Anders Andersen-Lundby (1840-1923) – Huntsmen by the fire, oil on canvas, 76.5 x 108 cm.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182893173262.
