that-girl-who-sails: So my friends got called out to help spindrift get safely into Fremantle…

that-girl-who-sails:

So my friends got called out to help spindrift get safely into Fremantle Harbour at 4:30am (yeah they sent me a message to come too but clever me has her phone on DND at that time)

In which a Tumblr friend is actually Spindrift 2-adjacent! Whoa.

Too bad about their busted rudder and missing the chance at the record (again). But glad they got into WA okay.

