marykatewiles: jaynaneeya: As you may have seen on Twitter, Kissing in the Rain episode 6 has been…

As you may have seen on Twitter, Kissing in the Rain episode 6 has been age restricted for no good reason, and YouTube declined Shipwrecked’s appeal to remove this restriction, and they’re not allowed to appeal it anymore. To anyone who has watched this video, restricting it is almost laughably ridiculous, especially when you consider some of the horribly crude, vulgar, unquestionably inappropriate videos that exist on that website without restrictions. If you are as outraged about this as I am, take a moment to send feedback to YouTube. Click on your icon in the upper right corner of YouTube, and then “Send Feedback”. If you have the video up when you do it, you can send a screen shot. This is what I wrote:

There is absolutely no reason for this video to be age-restricted. It features two people who remain fully clothed throughout the video; all they do is talk and kiss for a few seconds. Children are exposed to much more provocative content in their everyday lives. Shipwrecked Comedy is an independent production company with relatively few fans, and a significant portion of that fan base consists of teenagers. By restricting this video, you’re taking away the possibility of those teen fans experiencing this series and sharing it with their friends, thus severely limiting this channel’s growth potential. This channel consistently releases content of the highest quality, and already has way fewer subscribers and views than its content merits. A few months ago they were briefly demonetized for essentially no reason. Stop making their job harder than it already is. Again, there is absolutely nothing inappropriate about this video. Please un-restrict it. Thank you.

I don’t know if this will do any good, but Shipwrecked did get re-monetized after we all yelled at YouTube before, so maybe it will work again. Who knows?