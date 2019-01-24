directedbynolan:

Lady Bird (2017) dir Greta Gerwig Saoirse Ronan had done some stage work prior to filming the movie, and the heavy make-up combined with hot stage lights had caused some spontaneous eruptions of acne. Rather than covering it up, the make-up artist and Ronan convinced director Greta Gerwig to leave it visible, to differentiate the movie from most other coming-of-age dramas full of teenagers with perfect skin. Gerwig concurred.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182271625876.