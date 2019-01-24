« water-aesthetics: by German Demidov
directedbynolan:Lady Bird (2017) dir Greta Gerwig Saoirse Ronan…

directedbynolan:

Lady Bird (2017) dir Greta Gerwig

Saoirse Ronan had done some stage work prior to filming the movie, and the heavy make-up combined with hot stage lights had caused some spontaneous eruptions of acne. Rather than covering it up, the make-up artist and Ronan convinced director Greta Gerwig to leave it visible, to differentiate the movie from most other coming-of-age dramas full of teenagers with perfect skin. Gerwig concurred.

