Tomorrow

It’s the last day of my Little Big Year, the last chance to add to my current total of 327. I’m having trouble deciding what to do.

One option is to try (again) for what has turned into my “nemesis bird”: Northern Pygmy-Owl. I could go after those at the Baron Ranch Trail, where they were reported several times earlier this year, or at Ranger Peak, where two were seen a week ago. Or on the northern portion of Refugio Road and Quiota Creek, an area I’ve never thoroughly explored that had a NOPO report a few months ago.

Another option would be to head up to the Santa Maria River estuary. I might see a new scoter there, or an Iceland (Thayer’s) Gull. It’s a very cool spot, and one I’ve only visited a couple of times this year.

Or I could try again for scoters and American Bittern at Ocean Beach Park.

Or I could forget about the county year list and just go celebrate the end of the year at my favorite spot: San Miguelito Road. I’m unlikely to pick up a new species there, but it would be very cool to be able to spend one more day with the amazing raptors there, especially since that spot is likely to change in sad and dramatic ways over the next few years.

I’ll have to think about it more.

