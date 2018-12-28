shipwreckedcomedy:

Shipwrecked Comedy proudly presents: A Cryptmas Carol You’re a mean one, Mr. Poe. Written and Created by Sean Persaud & Sinéad Persaud Featuring: Sean Persaud, Sinéad Persaud, Mary Kate Wiles, Tim de la Motte, Jack Howard, and more. Directed by: William J. Stribling Buy the soundtrack on Bandcamp! From all of us here at Shipwrecked, happy holidays! twitter | tumblr | instagram | facebook | youtube | music | website

