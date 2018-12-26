Sometimes when I’m on my way to birdwatchingI’ve done a lot of…

Sometimes when I’m on my way to birdwatching

I’ve done a lot of driving in 2018 chasing birds for my county year list. I took this shot before sunrise at a gas station in Lompoc, on my way to Surf Beach to try to see a Black Scoter. I ended up not seeing any scoters that day; the surf was too high, which I suspected would be the case before I went.

I have conflicting feelings about burning fossil fuel in an effort to experience and document bird species that are under threat (along with many other living things) due to people like me burning fossil fuel. I don’t have an answer. But I think about it. I thought about it when I took this photo.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181440652126.

Tags: climate change, things that aren’t birds.