thehistorygirlnj: A view of Battery 223 at Cape May Point,…

A view of Battery 223 at Cape May Point, #NewJersey, from the Cape May Lighthouse. It was part of Fort Miles, a coastal defense system during WWII. Built in 1942-1943, this #bunker contained heavy artillery and was manned by a rotating detail of US Army Coast Artillery Corps, who spent hours on end scanning the horizon for enemy surface ships and submarines. In front of this bunker were 6″ turret guns and 155MM guns. Battery 223 was used as a U.S. Navy radio transmitter station for the Atlantic Fleet during the Korean War. It was decommissioned in 1963. The bunker was originally 900 feet inland. Coastal erosion has taken its toll on the structure over time but the sand around it has been replenished in recent years. It was added to the New Jersey Register of Historic Places and the @nationalregisternps in 2008. #nj #history #njhistory #historygirl #girl #fortmiles #battery223 #capemay #capemaypoint #capemaypointnj #thisisnj #realnj #explorenj #explore #adventure #war #defense #concrete #battery #southjersey #jerseyshore #wwii #worldwarii #architecture #archi_ologie (at Battery 223)

