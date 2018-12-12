marjorierose: Last night the conversation turned to southern…
Last night the conversation turned to southern California, and someone said, for reasons that weren’t super clear to me, “they have birdwatchers out there.” I said “I have an Internet friend who watches birds in southern California.” A third person said “I’ve been listening to a song about birds! It’s called ‘Birds.’” Then we talked about songs with “bird” or “birds” in the title for long enough that the word lost all meaning, but anyway I felt like I should close the loop by posting this where @lies could see it.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181047582091.
Tags: extremely r to my i, thank you for posting this, count week starts today!.