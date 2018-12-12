marjorierose:

Last night the conversation turned to southern California, and someone said, for reasons that weren’t super clear to me, “they have birdwatchers out there.” I said “I have an Internet friend who watches birds in southern California.” A third person said “I’ve been listening to a song about birds! It’s called ‘Birds.’” Then we talked about songs with “bird” or “birds” in the title for long enough that the word lost all meaning, but anyway I felt like I should close the loop by posting this where @lies could see it.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181047582091.

Tags: extremely r to my i, thank you for posting this, count week starts today!.