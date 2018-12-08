« Ruby-crowned Kinglet (Regulus calendula)Carpinteria Bluffs, 2018-12-07

burningmine: Heather-Maple Pass, September 2018

burningmine:

Heather-Maple Pass, September 2018

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180923528407.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, December 8th, 2018 at 8:00 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.