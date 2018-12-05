the-eldest-woman-on: “the real work of ending discrimination is not in challenging the blunt, but…

« starrywisdomsect: Temple of Juno in Agrigento (Junotempel…

“the real work of ending discrimination is not in challenging the blunt, but in challenging the banal. The insidious power of microaggressions is that you look like an idiot for challenging something so common and “insignificant.” It’s like a pointillist painting: one small dot layered on top of another. No one alone represents anything that means anything, but put together over time, they make up a vivid, powerful and coherent picture. The frame that bounds our lives is one in which the performance of masculinity continues to be more important than the rights, needs, dignity and safety of girls and women.”

What Men Need to Know About Sexist Microaggressions | Dame Magazine

