« Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperii)Santa Monica Creek, 2018-12-03

Figueroa Mountain, 2016-03-31

Figueroa Mountain, 2016-03-31

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/142051549041.

Tags: wildflowers, figuero mountain, California poppy, bush lupine.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 at 4:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.