melkorwashere: ’’Hidden in an old copy of The Lord of the…

’’Hidden in an old copy of The Lord of the Rings, a U.K. rare book store has found a map of Middle-earth annotated by J.R.R. Tolkien himself.

The map, found in a book given to Blackwell’s Rare Books, has Tolkien commenting on numerous facets of the world of the popular book series. Most notably is that Hobbiton, seated within the Shire and the home of numerous Hobbits in the stories, is the same latitude as Oxford, England. Tolkien’s annotations also suggest Ravenna in Italy inspired the city of Minas Tirith…’’

