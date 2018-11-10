« timelordthirteen: Literature Aesthetics 7/?? | Persuasion Dare…
Photo »

toriakathleen: Summer = trading in coffee for tea, and literary…

toriakathleen:

Summer = trading in coffee for tea, and literary criticism for Austen

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179985930871.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, November 10th, 2018 at 9:27 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.