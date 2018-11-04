« what’s your best meme Claudia?? I wanna see what you got.

Yeah! I’m so focused on documenting that I take a lot of shots that are…

Yeah! I’m so focused on documenting that I take a lot of shots that are distant/grainy/backlit/heavily cropped. If it shows an identifiable bird I figure it’s a good record of what my experience was, even if it isn’t a particularly “good” picture.

But sometimes those distant shots have an interesting aesthetic quality that I quite like. This was one of those.

Thanks for asking!

