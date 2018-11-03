« jaynaneeya:This pretty much sums up about 90% of my life
hartgracesarah: diane-for-mayor: hey @shipwreckedcomedy fans!…

hartgracesarah:

diane-for-mayor:

hey @shipwreckedcomedy fans! @marykatewiles put out a call for help with protesting youtube’s demonetization of the shipwrecked youtube channel. please aid these content creators by protesting youtube’s baloney!

HOW TO DO THIS: on desktop, click your profile photo on the top right hand corner. in the menu that pops up, look towards the bottom to find “send feedback”. then explain that shipwrecked does not “reuse content”.

talk about their original projects. talk about what you love about shipwrecked. talk how this money helps them. the more individual and unique reports youtube gets, the more likely us fans will be heard.

(not to mention, helping shipwrecked is in our best interest because the money they get from youtube means more amazing content from sean​ persaud, @sineadpersaud, mkw, and @hartgracesarah!)

Thank you so much! We love you guys!

