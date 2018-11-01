shipwreckedcomedy:

Announcing Shipwrecked’s All-Inclusive Fan Things Contest 2018!

As we hope you know, we are currently fundraising for a little Poe holiday short, and it’s our five-year anniversary! In order to spread the word and also do something fun, we’re announcing a contest that you–yes you!–can participate in.

We wanna see fan art! We wanna read fan fic! We wanna see fan recipes! Want to paint a pumpkin? Cool! Want to cosplay? Splendid! Scripts! Playlists! Fan edits! Literally WHATEVER you want to do, we want to see it. Our only stipulation is that it be inspired by a Shipwrecked work of your choosing. That includes Poe Party, A Tell Tale Vlog, Kissing in the Rain, Gilded Lily, American Whoopee, or even Bertha’s Attic Song if you want to go for a deep cut.

You have until next Friday, November 9th at midnight (Pacific time) to participate, and we’ll announce the winners on Sunday, November 11th. You can post your entry on twitter, tumblr, instagram, or facebook, just be sure and tag #shipwreckedfive – cause it’s our five-year anniversary, see? The prizes will be as follows:

1st place: A signed American Whoopee poster and pack of all three of our pins

2nd place: A signed American Whoopee poster

3rd place: All three Shipwrecked pins

Get creating, and don’t forget to spread the word about our Poe holiday short! And if you haven’t, you can still donate here.