monthoffearart: “A Dreadful Task”by Abigail LarsonInstagram |…

monthoffearart:

“A Dreadful Task”

by Abigail Larson

Instagram | Twitter

www.abigaillarson.com

Week five of the 2018 Month of Fear challenge: “Truth”

“We need have no secrets amongst us. Working together and with absolute trust, we can surely be stronger than if some of us were in the dark.”



Mina working through the night, transcribing journals, letters, and newspaper clippings to learn the truth of Count Dracula. Her work is what comprises the entirety of the “Dracula” novel – all the letters and journal entries are collected by her and typed into a single document as a record of all the events surrounding the mysterious Count, and his nefarious plans…